No. 10 Mississippi State women rout Jackson State 92-53

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds to help No. 10 Mississippi State rout Jackson State 92-53 on Thursday night.

Freshman Rickea Jackson added 13 points, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 12, and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-0) in their first road game of the season. Chloe Bibby had a career-high 15 rebounds.

“I don’t think we played very well. We had 14 turnovers,” Bulldogs coach Vic Schaefer said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot whether you deserve it or not. Our kids are learning that and it’s a process.”

Former Mississippi State player Ameshya Williams had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (1-4).

“Ameshya was coaching me the entire night,” Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed said. “Having her athleticism on the floor is huge and makes everyone around her better. She causes havoc around the basket so she’s really key for us.”

The Bulldogs took the lead before the opening tip after Jackson State was given an administrative technical foul.

Mississippi State led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 45-22 at the half.

Jackson came off the bench after starting the first four games of the season.

“I feel like I did pretty well,” Jackson said of her impact off the bench. “My teammates got me the ball and created open shots for me. I knew that (Jackson State) was very aggressive so I knew to attack.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have four games left in a two-week road stretch, the Bulldogs came out victorious. MSU will play at Marquette on Monday and then head to Canada for the Greater Victoria Invitational in British Columbia.

Jackson State: Thursday night was the first time Jackson State has hosted the Bulldogs on their floor. The first five games of the schedule were brutal for the Tigers, who played at No. 18 Miami and No. 21 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Marquette on Monday.

Jackson State: At Central Arkansas on Nov. 30.

