No. 2 Notre Dame women rout Western Kentucky 94-53

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 1 Connecticut overcame a 12-point, second-half deficit to beat Oklahoma 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Huskies (10-0) win their 125th consecutive regular-season game and 57th straight nonconference regular-season game.

Taylor Robertson scored 23 points, and Shaina Pellington added 16 for Oklahoma (3-7). The Sooners led for 31 minutes.

Collier made a layup with 3:36 remaining to put UConn ahead 63-62. Collier scored again on a backdoor cut, and the Huskies remained in control from there.

Oklahoma led 37-31 at halftime, the Sooners’ first halftime lead in 12 meetings with the Huskies, all losses. Robertson scored 16 points before the break, and Madi Williams added 10. The Sooners held Connecticut to 36 percent shooting in the first half.

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 94, WESTERN KENTUCKY 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and No. 2 Notre Dame shot a blistering 69.8 percent to rout Western Kentucky.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, Jessica Shepard had 12, and Brianna Turner finished with 10 for Muffet McGraw’s Irish (10-1), who visit No. 19 Marquette on Saturday.

Shepard, who made all six of her field-goal attempts, has made 15 straight over three games going back to her final shot in a 72-56 victory at Toledo on Dec. 8. That’s two off Carey Poor’s school record of 17 in a row during the 1994 season.

As a team, Notre Dame twice shot 70.2 percent in victories over Xavier in 1985 and Mercer in 2011. The Irish made 37 of 53 against the Lady Toppers.

Raneem Elgedawy and Dee Givens scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Toppers (5-8) They shot 30.4 percent (21 of 69) and had 21 turnovers.

NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 71, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 51

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells had a career-high 26 points, Chennedy Carter added 23 points and 11 rebounds and Texas A&M handed Southern California its first loss of the season.

N’dea Jones had 17 rebounds for the Aggies (9-2).

Desiree Caldwell led the Trojans (9-1) with 10 points. USC shot 30 percent (19 of 64), including 5 of 26 from 3-point range.