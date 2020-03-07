No. 1 South Carolina women beat Georgia in SEC quarterfinals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 16 points, Tyasha Harris added 15 and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight game, beating Georgia 89-56 to start the SEC Tournament on Friday.

The Gamecocks (30-1), the regular-season champs and tournament’s top seed, reached the 30-victory mark for fourth time in the past six seasons and beat the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (17-14) for the 12th straight game.

Herbert Harrigan and Harris, the last players left from the 2017 national champions, led the way.

The Gamecocks will play No. 25 Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points.

No. 3 OREGON 79, UTAH 59

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead Oregon past Utah in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The Ducks (29-2) erased a six-point first-quarter deficit and used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to seize momentum. Oregon made eight consecutive 3-pointers to close the half.

Oregon will face No. 13 Arizona in the semifinals.

Lola Pendande had 15 points for Utah (14-17).

No. 4 LOUISVILLE 71, SYRACUSE 46

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 23 points and Louisville dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jazmine Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Cardinals (28-3). They had no trouble avenging a loss from nearly a month ago at Syracuse.

Louisville will face No. 22 Florida State in the semifinals.

Kiara Lewis scored 18 points for the Orange (16-15).

No. 6 MARYLAND 74, PURDUE 62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds, helping Maryland beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4) shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern. They have won 15 in a row and reached the semifinals— against No. 20 Indiana — for the sixth straight year.

Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-14).

NO. 7 STANFORD 68, NO. 14 OREGON STATE 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 23 points to lead Stanford past Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Stanford (25-5), which won both regular-season meetings by a combined six points — each three-point victories — opened a 25-10 lead in the first quarter and didn’t looked back, never trailing in the game.

Maya Dodson and Lacie Hull each added 10 points for Stanford, the defending Pac-12 Tournament champion.

The Beavers (23-8) were led by Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum, who each scored 12 points. Mikayla Pivec had 10 points for Oregon State.

Stanford will face No. 8 UCLA in the semfinals.

No. 8 UCLA 73, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had a 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead UCLA past Southern California in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Onyenwere scored 18 of UCLA’s last 29 points.

Natalie Chou was 5 for 5 from the floor and added 14 points for the Bruins (26-4).

Endyia Rogers led USC (17-14) with 18 points.

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 79, LSU 49

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and Mississippi State pulled away to beat LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The defending conference champion Bulldogs (26-5) will play No. 16 Kentucky in the semifinals.

Mississippi State finally broke through to win the SEC tournament title a year ago after losing the previous three championship finals to South Carolina.

Khayla Pointer had 12 points for LSU (20-10).

No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 75, GEORGIA TECH 48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 14 of her 16 points in the second half in North Carolina State’s victory over Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Aislinn Konig added 16 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack (26-4). They will face Boston College in the semifinals.

Kierra Fletcher had 15 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (20-11). Francesca Pan finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

MICHIGAN 67, No. 11 NORTHWESTERN 59

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points, Hailey Brown added 19 and Michigan upset Northwestern 67-59 in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

A basket by Jordan Hamilton cut Michigan’s lead to 62-59 but Brown scored the back-breaker, a 3-pointer from just outside the left corner that kissed off the backboard with 18.6 seconds to go. She also added two free throws after a Northwestern miss.

Maddie Nolan added 13 points for the Wolverines (21-10). They will face Ohio State.

Vernonica Burton scored 15 points for the Wildcats (26-4).

No. 13 ARIZONA 86, CALIFORNIA 73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and Arizona beat California in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Aari McDonald added 13 points, Dominique McBryde had 11 and Amari Carter 10 for the Wildcats (24-6). They lost to the Golden Bears 55-54 on the final day of the regular season.

Jaelyn Brown led Cal (12-19) with 25 points. The Bears beat Arizona State in the opening round.

No. 25 ARKANSAS 67, No. 15 TEXAS A&M 66

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kiara Williams was fouled on a putback and made two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift Arkansas past Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Razorbacks (24-7) never led until Williams made the free throws. She grabbed a rebound of Amber Ramirez’s miss, but her putback was partially blocked. She went back up and grabbed the loose ball and was fouled.

Makyala Daniels led the Razorbacks with 13 points, Chelsea Dungee added 12, and Williams and Alexis Tolefree each had 11 each. Carter scored 23 points for Texas A&M (22-8).

No. 16 KENTUCKY 86, TENNESSEE 65

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the Wildcats beat Tennessee the SEC quaterfinals.

Howard — the SEC player of the year — has made 82 3s this season, breaking Sara Potts’ record of 81 set in the 2004-05 season.

Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with 24 points.

OHIO STATE 87, No. 19 IOWA 66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 15 points and 14 rebounds to help Ohio State beat Iowa in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

After the Hawkeyes (23-7) scored the first point of the game on a free throw, the Buckeyes (20-11) went on a 25-4 run, including 19 straight points, capped by Juhasz’s 3-pointer for a 20-point lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 16 points.

No. 20 INDIANA 78, RUTGERS 60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg had 28 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Rutgers to advance to its first Big Ten Tournament semifinal since 2006.

The Hoosiers (24-7) set a program record for single-season victories. Indiana lost both regular-season matchups with semifinal opponent Maryland — each by double figures.

Arella Guirantes had 30 points for Rutgers (22-9).

No. 21 PRINCETON 77, COLUMBIA 52

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlie Littlefield scored 24 points, Bella Alarie became Princeton’s career scoring leader and the Tigers beat Columbia for its 21st straight victory.

Alarie, who has 1,686 career points, scored a season-low six but added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The two-time defending Ivy League player of the year hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter to break Sandi Bittler’s record of 1,683 set from 1986-90.

Princeton (25-1, 13-0) never trailed.Abby Hsu scored 12 points for Columbia (17-9, 8-5).

No. 22 FLORIDA STATE 76, WAKE FOREST 47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points and Florida State beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points and six assists for Florida State (23-7).

Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (16-16).

———

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25