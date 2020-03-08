No. 1 South Carolian routs Arkansas in SEC semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had a career-high 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lift No. 1 South Carolina to its 25th straight victory and into the SEC Tournament championship game with a 90-64 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night.

Henderson, a sophomore backup, provided a major boost with 11 points in the second quarter as the Gamecocks (31-1) opened a 19-point lead by halftime.

Then after the Razorbacks cut the margin to 55-48 late in the third period, Henderson had five points in a 12-0 run that restored South Carolina’s big lead.

Arkansas (24-8) had rallied from 17-points down on Friday to eliminate No. 15 Texas A&M in the quarterfinals, 67-66.

No. 3 OREGON 88, No. 13 ARIZONA 70

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points and nine rebounds to lead Oregon to a victory over Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The Ducks return to the title game for the third straight season and are looking for their second championship in that span.

Oregon shot a blistering 53.2% (33 of 62) from the floor, including 15 of 31 (48.4%) from 3-point range.

Both teams combined for 25 from beyond the arc, setting a new Pac-12 Tournament record for 3-pointers made, breaking last year’s mark of 21, set by Washington and Oregon State.

Erin Boley had 18 points for Oregon, while Ruthy Hebard added 14.

Aari McDonald led Arizona with 34 points

No. 22 FLORIDA STATE 62, No. 4 LOUISVILLE 60

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Florida State beat Louisville to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history.

Nicki Ekhomu added 14 points for the Seminoles, whose only other appearance in the title game came in 2015 when they lost to top-seeded Notre Dame 71-58.

Of Louisville’s four losses this season, two have come at the hands of Florida State (24-7). The Seminoles upended Louisville last month 67-59 behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Gillespie.

Dana Evans had 16 points to lead Louisville (28-4).

No. 5 UCONN 94, TEMPLE 61

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double-figures and the Huskies began their run at a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament title with a rout of Temple in the quarterfinals.

Freshman Aubrey Griffin put up the second double-double of her career, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds to go with her 15 points off the bench for No. 5 UConn.

Megan Walker (17 points), Anna Makurat (14), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (12) and Christyn Williams (12) all contributed to the balanced scoring attack for the top-seeded Huskies (27-3).

Mia Davis had 21 points for Temple (16-15).

No. 6 MARYLAND 66, No. 20 INDIANA 51

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Diamond Miller scored 15 points and classmate Ashley Owusu added 14 to help Maryland beat Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Kaila Charles finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins, who extended their winning streak to 16, the last 11 coming by double figures.

The Terrapins (27-4) broke open a tightly contested affair with a 17-0 run in the third quarter. While pushing their lead from 28-26 to 45-26, they held Indiana (24-8) scoreless on 10 consecutive possessions.

Indiana leading scorer Ali Patberg finished with 16 points.

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 77, No. 16 KENTUCKY 59

Rickea Jackson had 29 points and defending champ Mississippi State took control in the second half to defeat Kentucky, reaching its fifth straight SEC Tournament final.

The Bulldogs were down 35-32 at the half and still behind when Rhyne Howard’s jumper put Kentucky in front 39-37.

But freshman Aliyah Matharu had three straight baskets to put Mississippi State (27-5) ahead for good and Jackson, another freshman, pushed the pace to make sure Kentucky could not rally.

The Wildcats (22-8) were seeking their first SEC final since 2014.

Howard finished with 26 points.

No. 10 N.C. STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 75

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and Jada Boyd each scored 16 points, and North Carolina State defeated Boston College to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Elissa Cunane had 11 points for the Wolfpack, who’ll face 22nd-ranked Florida State on Sunday. NC State (27-4) is looking for its first conference tournament championship since 1991; Florida State is seeking its first ever.

Emma Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds for Boston College (20-12).

No. 17 SOUTH DAKOTA 99, OMAHA 40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and South Dakota routed Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes (28-2) entered the tournament as the top seed having gone 16-0 in league play. Omaha (7-23) was the No. 8 seed having won just two games in conference.

South Dakota never trailed. Duffy scored seven of the Coyotes’ first 16 points when her layup with 4:46 left in the first quarter made it 16-6. South Dakota outscored Omaha 15-3 to end the quarter for a 31-9 lead.

Ella Ogier led Omaha with 13 points.

No. 18 DEPAUL 97, PROVIDENCE 59

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall and Deja Church each scored 16 points to lead four players into double-figure scoring and DePaul clobbered Providence in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The Blue Demons (26-5) shot 49% from the field — making 34 of 69 shots with 26 assists — and drained 15 3-pointers. Kelly Campbell knocked down three from distance to finish with nine points and five others each made a pair of 3s,

Kyra Spiwak led the Friars (13-19) with 13 points.

No. 21 PRINCETON 69, CORNELL 50

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Bella Alarie had 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and the No. 21 Princeton women beat Cornell.

The Tigers (26-1, 14-0) wrapped up their fourth undefeated Ivy League slate in program history and won their 22nd consecutive game, the second-longest active win streak in the country behind top-ranked South Carolina’s 25 straight.

Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored 14 points and Samantha Widmann added 13 for Cornell (10-16, 3-11).

No. 23 MISSOURI STATE 72, LOYOLA CHICAGO 61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago.

Brice Calip scored 10 for the Bears (26-4, 16-2), which closed Missouri Valley Conference play with 12 wins in their last 13 games.

Allison Day’s basket for the Ramblers (15-14, 6-12) with 3:21 left in the third quarter put them up 42-41. Elle Ruffridge countered with a 3-pointer, Tiara Wallace tied it at 44 with a jumper, then Mya Bhinhar scored a bucket for the Bears for a 46-44 advantage. Hipp closed the quarter with a three-point play. Calip’s jumper with 7:23 left broke a tie at 51 and Missouri State gradually pulled away.

Wallace led Loyola Chicago with 22 points and Day scored 20.