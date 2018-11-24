No. 5 Louisville falls behind early, storms past Hartford

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacki Young scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner netted 21 apiece and No. 1 Notre Dame claimed the Vancouver Showcase championship, rallying for a 91-81 victory over No. 9 Oregon State on Saturday night.

Oregon State (6-1) led for the first three quarters, but the Irish drew even early in the fourth and pulled away.

The Irish (6-0) were bolstered by the return of top forward Jessica Shepard, who missed Friday’s semifinal win over Drake with a sore ankle. She scored 17 points and helped the Irish outscore the Beavers 56-36 in the paint.

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 21 points, and Mikayla Pivec had 17.

NO. 2 UCONN 86, PURDUE 40

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson tied her season high with 22 points, and No. 2 UConn rolled over Purdue in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Napheesa Collier had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Christyn Williams added 17 for the Huskies (5-0), who extended their regular-season winning streak to 120 games.

Dominique Oden and Kayana Traylor scored 12 points each for the Boilermakers (5-2), who shot 24.6 percent (16 of 65) in suffering their worst defeat on a neutral court since a 44-point loss to Louisiana Tech on March 22, 1990.

NO. 3 OREGON 79, SAINT MARY’S 55

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 27 points, and Oregon won in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic.

Ionescu, a returning All-American point guard who went to high school in nearby Orinda, enjoyed a terrific homecoming weekend. The Ducks (6-0) routed UC Riverside on Friday and before cruising by the host Gaels (3-2).

Satou Sabally added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Ducks.

Megan McKay led Saint Mary’s with 12 points and Sydney Raggio added 11 points.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, HARTFORD 69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Asia Durr scored a team-high 20 points, Dana Evans added 11 points and six assists and Louisville rallied from a sluggish start to beat Hartford in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Durr, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, made a pair of 3-pointers and finished 5 of 11 from the field for the Cardinals (5-0), who trailed early in the second quarter.

Sierra DaCosta scored 21 points for Hartford (2-5).

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 105, JACKSON STATE 38

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five Mississippi State players in double figures.

McCowan finished 8 of 9 from the field and had made 22 consecutive shots over three games before a third-quarter miss against the Tigers (1-4).

The Bulldogs (6-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first half. They led 29-11 after one quarter and 61-22 at halftime with three players in double figures within the first 20 minutes.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 58, GEORGIA 51

TRUJILLO ALTO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 21 points, and Maryland held off Georgia in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament.

The Terrapins (6-0) led 53-51 in the final minute before Brianna Fraser hit a jumper and Taylor Mikesell added a free throw with 20 seconds left to quell the comeback bid.

Gabby Connally scored 16 on 5-for-21 shooting for Georgia (3-3).

NO. 8 STANFORD 71, AMERICAN 49

HONOLULU (AP) — Alanna Smith scored a season-high 25 points, and Stanford beat American in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Dijonai Carrington added 13 points for the Cardinal (5-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 22 points.

Elina Koskimies scored 13 points, Kaitlyn Lewis had 12 and Kaitlyn Marenyi added 11 for the Eagles (3-2).

NO. 10 TEXAS 69, MICHIGAN 52

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jatarie White scored 16 points and Texas defeated Michigan in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Audrey Warren scored a career-high 15 points and Sug Sutton finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (5-0), who play Fordham Sunday in the tournament championship game. Michigan (4-1) will meet Washington for third place in the eight-team event.

Deja Church scored 12 points for the Wolverines, and Amy Dilk added 10.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 73, UAB 69, OT

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points, Evina Westbrook added 16 and Kasiyanha Kushkituah had 13 as Tennessee rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and won in overtime.

Tennessee (5-0) claimed the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam, and Davis was named the tournament MVP.

Rachael Childress and Katelyn Thomas scored 19 points each for UAB (4-1).

FLORIDA STATE 72, NO. 12 IOWA 67

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 15 of her career-high 25 points in the second half to help Florida State upset Iowa in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam.

Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and nine rebounds, Valencia Myers added 10 and nine and Nicki Ekhomu also scored 10 for Florida State (6-1).

Tania Davis led the Hawkeyes (4-1) with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, and six assists.

NO. 14 SYRACUSE 83, NO. 16 DEPAUL 81, OT

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and sank a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift Syracuse over DePaul at the Cancun Challenge.

Mangakahia dribbled down the clock, rolled off a high screen to the baseline and sank a reverse layup just before the buzzer.

Miranda Drummond added 21 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (6-1), and Gabrielle Cooper scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Stonewall had 25 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (3-2).

NO. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA 60, UCLA 56

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Sydni Harvey scored a career-high 19 points before fouling out, Laura Ferreira added 14 and South Florida beat UCLA in the Paradise Jam.

South Florida (5-2) used a 25-9 second quarter to gain control as the Bulls made 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the quarter.

Japreece Dean scored 17 points for UCLA (3-4), and Kennedy Burke added 16.

NO. 18 CALIFORNIA 70, SAN DIEGO 53.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kristine Anigwe scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as California capped its San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament by beating the host Toreros.

Madison Pollock put up 19 points for San Diego (2-3), with Sydney Hunter adding 13.

Cal improved to 6-0 to start the season.

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 82, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 38

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reili Richardson made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points as Arizona State rolled in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Kianna Ibis and Robbi Ryan added 10 points apiece for the Sun Devils (3-2), who rebounded from a two-point loss to No. 5 Louisville on Friday.

Abby Brockmeyer scored nine points and Makenzie Silvey had eight for Southern Illinois (3-3), which was 13-of-50 shooting (26 percent) and committed 20 turnovers.

NO. 21 MISSOURI 65, QUINNIPIAC 51

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Amber Smith also had a double-double and Missouri beat Quinnipiac in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Cunningham made 7 of 14 shots and 9 of 12 free throws, and also had three assists and two blocks. Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri (4-2).

Jen Fay led Quinnipiac (2-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 22 MARQUETTE 96, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 32

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amani Wilborn scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season to propel Marquette

The Golden Eagles (4-1) led 56-14 at halftime.

The Flames (1-3), who have dropped three straight since a season-opening 75-65 win over Vanderbilt, had nobody score more than six points.

NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 81, EASTERN KENTUCKY 39

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Tynice Martin had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and six assists and West Virginia beat Eastern Kentucky at the Junkanoo Jam.

West Virginia (4-1) used a 21-3 second quarter to pull away.

Catie Kaifes led Eastern Kentucky (0-4) with 13 points and three 3-pointers.