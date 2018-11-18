No. 1 Notre Dame passes first test, tops No. 15 DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Jackie Young had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 and No. 1 Notre Dame beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77 on Saturday.

The defending NCAA champions passed their first big test and gave coach Muffet McGraw her 891st career victory. The Irish (3-0) went from trailing by seven through the first quarter to leading by seven at halftime and pulled away over the final two quarters.

Young finished four points shy of her career-high and made 11 of 12 free throws. Ogunbowale was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Jessica Shepard added 15 points and 16 rebounds, and the Irish dominated on the glass 48-23.

Ashton Millender led DePaul (1-1) with 27 points, matching a career high she set exactly one year earlier against Delaware State. Chante Stonewall added a personal-best 21 points.

NO. 2 UCONN 80, VANDERBILT 42

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 points and Napheesa Collier added 15 points and 16 rebounds as UConn breezed to victory in the Hall of Fame Showcase.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 15 points while Megan Walker had 14 for the Huskies (2-0).

UConn jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter. Vanderbilt (1-4) cut its deficit to 25-15 midway through the second quarter before the Huskies put the game away with a 13-0 burst.

Chelsie Hall scored 12 points to lead the Commodores.

NO. 8 OREGON STATE 89, SAINT MARY’S 56

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Oregon State built an early lead and cruised.

Mikayla Pivec added 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Aleah Goodman scored 12 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, for the Beavers (3-0).

Sam Simons had 16 points and Sydney Raggio added eight points and nine rebounds for the Gaels (2-1).

NO. 13 IOWA 106, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 39

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had her 58th career double-double and Hannah Stewart had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Iowa.

Gustafson finished with 20 points, on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Makenzie Meyer added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight assists for Iowa (3-0). Freshman Monika Czinano scored a season-high 15.

Lanay Rodney led NCCU (0-3) with seven points.

NO. 25 MINNESOTA 53, SAN DIEGO 48

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taiye Bello had 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and a career-high 18 rebounds as Minnesota rallied.

Kenisha Bell added 21 points but made just 6 of 23 from the field and 9 of 17 from the free throw line for Minnesota (3-0).

Bello scored six points during a 15-2 run to open the fourth quarter that gave the Golden Gophers their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Sydney Shepard scored 14 points and Leticia Soares added 12 for San Diego (1-2).