No. 1 Irish raise 2018 championship banner, beat Penn 75-55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale overcame poor shooting to finish with 21 points and lead four players in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame pulled away from Penn in the second half on the way to a 75-55 victory on Monday night.

Jessica Shepard had 17 points, Brianna Turner 16 and Jackie Young 12 as Muffet McGraw’s Irish (2-0) overcame Ogunbowale’s 6-for-19 shooting effort and 18 total turnovers after raising their 2018 NCAA championship banner in the Purcell Pavilion.

Turner added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and Notre Dame outrebounded Penn 45-34.

Ashley Russell had 15 points and Kendall Grasela 10 to lead the Quakers (1-1).

NO. 11 TEXAS 64, NORTH TEXAS 54

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Lashann Higgs scored 20 points to reach 1,000 in her career in a matchup of a longtime coach and her mentor.

Higgs entered needing 16 points to become the 44th player in school history to reach the career milestone.

North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell played for the Mean Green when current Texas coach Karen Aston was an assistant at the school. Aston later served one year as UNT’s head coach in 2011-12, tripling the team’s win total from the previous year. Mitchell was as an assistant for Aston at both North Texas (2011-12) and Texas (2012-15).

This was the first meeting between the two head coaches.

Texas (2-0) scored the opening seven points of the game and it was 23-11 at the end of the first quarter. Texas (2-0) led 34-21 at halftime.

Terriell Bradley led North Texas (1-1) with 18 points.