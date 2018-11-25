NAIA-member William Carey edges Southern Miss 78-72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ryan McRaney scored 12 points to lead five Crusaders in double figures and William Carey beat city rival Southern Miss 78-72 on Sunday.

It was just the second win in 12 meetings for the NAIA Crusaders in a series that began in 2003. Their previous victory came in 2015 and they lost two other matchups since. Their coach, Steve Knight, is a 2002 Southern Miss Hall of Fame inductee as a baseball player and in his 37th year leading the William Carey basketball program.

Trailing 67-62 with 6½ minutes remaining, the Crusaders got 3-pointers from four different players while the Golden Eagles went 1 for 13 to end the game.

Leito Holloway, Brandon Cranford, Javontae McDavid and Branden Sheppard all had 11 points each for the Crusaders, who made 13 of 28 3-pointers for 46 percent, including eight in the second half when they overcame a three-point halftime deficit.

Tyree Griffin scored 16 points, Cortez Edwards 12 and Leo Harper-Baker grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine points for Southern Miss (4-2), playing its first home game after a four-game road trip.