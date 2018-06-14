Mystics blow 30-point lead, then rally past Sun, 95-91

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Elena Delle Donne scored 36 points, Kristi Toliver added 25 and the Washington Mystics blew a 30-point lead before rallying past the Connecticut Sun, 95-91 on Wednesday night.

Washington led 31-15 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 57-27 late in the second on Toliver’s 3-pointer.

Connecticut rallied in the second half, and Courtney Williams gave the Sun their first lead of the game at 77-76 with 6:58 remaining. But Delle Donne scored Washington’s next 10 points for an 86-83 lead.

Chiney Ogwumike’s steal and fast-break layup gave Connecticut an 87-86 lead, but Toliver answered at the other end with a long 3-pointer for her first points of the second half.

Jasmine Thomas sank a baseline jumper to pull Connecticut to 93-91 with 12 seconds left. Toliver sealed it with two free throws to snap a three-game losing streak for Washington (6-4).

Delle Donne had 22 points and Toliver scored 20 in the first half as the Mystics led 65-37.

Williams scored a career-high 34 points for Connecticut (7-2).

It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in league history, topping 22 points by Washington on July 17, 2011.