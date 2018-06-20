Mystics beat Sky 88-60

WASHINGTON (AP) Kristi Toliver had 19 points and eight assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 88-60 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics (7-5) opened the second half with a 17-2 run to go ahead 63-34 shortly after the midpoint of the third quarter. They extended to their largest lead at 86-53 in the middle of the fourth.

Elena Delle Donne added 14 points for Washington, which first pulled away in the second quarter with 13 straight points to lead by 16.

The Mystics came into the game losing four of five,

Cheyenne Parker had 18 points and Kahleah Copper scored 13 for the Sky (3-8), who lost their fifth in a row.

Both teams will travel to Chicago for the second half of a home-and-home on Friday night.