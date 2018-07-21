Delle Donne has 30 points, 10 rebounds to lead Mystics
PHOENIX (AP) Maya Moore scored 38 points, Danielle Robinson added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Phoenix Mercury 80-75 on Saturday night.
Minnesota (14-10) used a 14-2 run, with Moore scoring all, in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter for a 24-17 lead. Phoenix (15-10) drew within 40-38 at halftime and took its last lead on Yvonne Turner’s 3-pointer to make it 42-41 after the break. But the Lynx quickly took control and outscored Phoenix 28-12 for a 15-point lead to end the third.
Minnesota’s Seimone Augustus scored 16 points and Rebekkah Brunson had 11 rebounds and three blocks, the last coming on a put-back attempt by Stephanie Talbot off her offensive rebound with 43 seconds left and the Lynx leading 78-75.
DeWanna Bonner led Phoenix with 29 points.
MYSTICS 95, LIBERTY 78
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) – Elena Delle Donne had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington beat New York.
The All-Star captain had 15 points in the first quarter, hitting all six of her shots – including three 3-pointers. Tina Toliver added 19 points and eight assists for Washington (14-10). Tina Charles scored 22 points, and Sugar Rodgers added 16 for New York (7-17).