Mississippi State picked to win SEC women’s basketball title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State is the favorite to repeat as Southeastern Conference women’s basketball champions this season.

The Bulldogs made it to the national championship game last season. Mississippi State 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan is the lopsided favorite to win SEC player of the year honors.

A panel of SEC and national media members voted on the predictions, released on Tuesday.

Mississippi State is followed by South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M and Kentucky. Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Vanderbilt and Mississippi round out the bottom half.

McCowan is joined on the All-SEC team by Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter, Georgia’s Caliya Robinson, Mississippi State’s Anriel Howard, South Carolina’s Alexis Jennings and Tennessee’s Rennia Davis.