Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Athletic director John Cohen called McCray-Penson “a proven winner who will lead one of the best programs in the nation” on the department’s website. McCray-Penson, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, said it’s been a dream to coach in the Southeastern Conference and that she’s “grateful and blessed for this incredible honor and opportunity.”

McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job with the storied program following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year.

McCray’s challenge in Starkville is keeping the powerhouse program in Southeastern Conference and national championship contention after Schaefer led the Bulldogs to consecutive runner-up appearances in 2017 and ’18.

Her impressive pedigree as a college and pro player, coupled with her vast coaching resume and initial success at ODU, suggests she’s capable.

A two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee under Hall of Famer Pat Summitt, McCray helped the U.S. Women win gold medals at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics. She to became a three-time WNBA All-Star in eight seasons. McCray also played two seasons in the ABL, winning the 1997 Most Valuable Player award while leading the Columbus Quest to the first of two championships.

McCray, who was recruiting coordinator at Western Kentucky, was inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Schaefer left MSU on Sunday for Texas after going 221-62, with a 27-6 finish and the No. 9 ranking last season, which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.