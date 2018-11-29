McCowan helps No. 6 Mississippi State stay undefeated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 6 Mississippi State remain undefeated with a 98-63 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday night.

The win is the 43rd straight non-conference victory for the Bulldogs (7-0), who fell just short of scoring 100 points or more for a fifth straight game.

McCowan was 11 of 19 from the field and has now scored in double figures in 13 straight games, topping 20 points nine times during that stretch.

Anriel Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Mississippi State, which shot 57 percent (39 of 68) in the convincing win. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, and Bre’Amber Scott had 13 points and Jordan Danberry 10.

Kyra Collier scored 21 points to lead the Trojans (2-4), who lost their fourth straight game — including three in a row to Southeastern Conference opponents. Antwainette Walker added 14 points and Yanina Inkina had 11 in the loss.

BIG PICTURE

The Bulldogs have been ranked for 78 straight weeks, including 42 weeks in a row in the top 10. They certainly played the part of one of the country’s best on Wednesday night, using a 31-16 second-quarter stretch to build a 44-30 halftime lead. McCowan entered the game having made 19 of her last 20 field goals, and her production against the Trojans came in only 24 minutes of action. Led by McCowan’s effort on the boards, Mississippi State outrebounded the Trojans 50-22.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs travel to take on No. 10 Texas on Sunday.

Arkansas-Little Rock hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday.