Maryland beats Michigan in Big Ten opener for both teams

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 12 Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan 70-55 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Charles moved into ninth place on Maryland’s all-time scoring list, passing Christy Winters Scott (1987-90, 1,679 points) and finishing the game at 1,685 career points.

The Terrapins (10-2) led from late in the first quarter until the Wolverines (9-3) tied it at 34 on Kayla Robbins’ pair of free throws with 4:58 left in the third. Maryland responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Mikesell’s 3-pointer with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter was the first 3 of the game by either team, each having missed its first nine attempts from the arc up to that point. Blair Watson followed Mikesell’s 3 with another, making it 61-48 with 3:41 left.

Amy Dilk led Michigan with 18 points.

No. 5 STANFORD 67, UC DAVIS 55

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds to help Stanford beat UC Davis.

Lexie Hull hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points for Stanford (11-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season. Nadia Fingall added 11 points.

Evanne Turner scored 15 points to lead the Aggies (4-8), who lost their 14th straight to the Cardinal. Katie Toole added 13 points and Mackenzie Trpcic had 10.

Stanford ended the third quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 46-41 edge into the fourth. Jones scored five points, including a driving layup with 26 seconds left in the third.

No. 14 INDIANA 79, MICHIGAN STATE 67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 23 points and Indiana took over in the second half to open Big Ten Conference play Saturday with a 79-67 win over Michigan State.

Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points off the bench, Grace Berger scored 16 and Aleksa Gulbe had 11 for the Hoosiers (11-2), who bounced back after a home loss to No. 10 UCLA.

Taryn McCutcheon had 15 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for the Spartans (7-5), who dropped their third straight. They were ranked until losing two at the Florida Sunshine Classic last weekend. Victoria Gaines and Nia Clouden added 12 apiece.

Indiana got off to a horrible start in the second quarter as a one-point deficit ballooned to 12 with the Spartans hitting three 3-pointers in 15-4 run.