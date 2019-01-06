Mangakahia has 27, No. 13 Syracuse women edge VaTech in OT

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia scored 27 points, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:37 left in overtime, and No. 13 Syracuse held on for a 75-73 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Syracuse only made one of four free throws in the closing seconds but Digna Strautmane blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to play and the Hokies couldn’t get up another shot.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 18 points for the Orange (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won seven straight. Strautmane had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor Emery had 27 points for Virginia Tech (12-2, 0-2), which won its first 13 before losing its ACC opener at Miami. Regan Magarity added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard had 13. The Hokies had 12 3-pointers, but freshman Dara Mabrey, who leads the ACC making 52.3 percent from long range, was 1 of 7.

Syracuse shot just 38 percent, going 6 of 28 on 3-pointers, but turned 25 Hokie turnovers into 28 points. The Orange was 17 of 24 from the foul line but just 4 of 10 after the third quarter. The Hokies were 3 of 5 from the line.