Liberty, looking to build off close win, host Sky

Close games often result in adversity for the New York Liberty, and that appeared to be the case Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Instead, the Liberty enjoyed one of their most satisfying results of a disappointing season.

Four days after winning on a buzzer-beater by Shavonte Zellous, the Liberty hope to get another positive outcome Sunday afternoon when they host the Chicago Sky at the Westchester Civic Center in White Plains, N.Y.

New York (6-14) still owns the second-worst record in the league and is 4 1/2 games behind Connecticut for the last playoff spot. However, when Zellous banked in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer after a defensive stop, it gave the Liberty a dramatic 79-76 win.

“Good, not because of the game-winner,” Zellous said. “It’s good because we got an actual win. We’ve had some adversity this season, so to come here against a very good Connecticut team and get the win, it’s a plus for us.”

The adversity part is accurate in terms of close games, though New York also owns four double-digit home losses when it is 3-8.

Six of New York’s losses are by single digits, including two against Chicago and two decided on buzzer-beaters.

Chicago needed overtime to get a 103-99 win on June 29 in Westchester and held on for a four-point win in its season opener at home against New York on May 20.

The Liberty overcame a six-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation for a 97-94 overtime win at Chicago two weeks ago when Tina Charles totaled 28 points, including the game-tying basket in regulation and the go-ahead jumper with 15.8 seconds left in overtime.

Close games are not the forte for Chicago (7-14), which allows a league-worst 88.2 points per game. Ten of their losses are by double digits, including Friday’s 88-72 loss at Washington.

It was the 15th time Chicago allowed at least 80 points and it occurred two days after giving up 98 in a blowout home loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Chicago is 1-5 since winning three straight June 24-29. During the last six games, the Sky are allowing 89.1 points per game.

“For me, I’m very steadfast in my conviction that our defense needs to improve, but when it’s on and when we are all playing team defense together we are a dynamic defensive force,” Chicago coach Amber Stocks said after the Las Vegas loss.

Chicago ranks among the best 3-point shooting teams at 36 percent but missed 17 of 21 attempts Friday while getting off-nights from key players.

Leading scorer Allie Quigley led the Sky with 17 points but was 6 of 17 from the field. Rookie and second-leading scorer Diamond DeShields was held to 10 points and 4-of-13 shooting.