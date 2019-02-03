Lady Vols beat Vandy 82-65 for 3rd straight victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 18 points and Rennia Davis had a double-double as Tennessee pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Vanderbilt 82-65 on Sunday for its third consecutive victory.

Tennessee’s three-game winning streak has come immediately after the Lady Vols had lost six straight, their longest skid in nearly half a century. Tennessee also dropped six straight in 1970.

Davis had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Tennessee (15-7, 4-5 SEC), which outrebounded Vanderbilt 56-31. Meme Jackson also scored 17 points and Mimi Collins added 10.

After Vanderbilt’s Chelsie Hall made a pair of free throws to cut Tennessee’s lead to 57-56 with 6:41 left, the Lady Vols scored 10 straight points and never looked back.

Mariella Fasoula scored 16 points for Vanderbilt (6-16, 1-8), but her only field-goal attempt of the second half came with less than two minutes remaining. Hall and Autumn Newby added 11 points each.