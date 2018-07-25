Jones scores season-high 23, Sun beat Mystics 94-68
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Jonquel Jones scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 94-68 on Tuesday night.
Jasmine Thomas added 14 points for Connecticut (14-12) and Alyssa Thomas had 12. The Sun shot 57.4 percent from the field, with nine 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Jones was 10-of-12 shooting and reached the 1,000-point club.
Connecticut outscored Washington 26-9 in the second quarter to take a 45-35 lead at the break, and the Sun pulled away at the end of the third, closing on a 16-4 run for a 22-point lead.
Elena Delle Donne scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half for Washington (14-11). The Mystics were just 28-of-73 shooting, including 4 of 26 from 3-point range.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Jonquel Jones scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 94-68 on Tuesday night.
Jasmine Thomas added 14 points for Connecticut (14-12) and Alyssa Thomas had 12. The Sun shot 57.4 percent from the field, with nine 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Jones was 10-of-12 shooting and reached the 1,000-point club.
Connecticut outscored Washington 26-9 in the second quarter to take a 45-35 lead at the break, and the Sun pulled away at the end of the third, closing on a 16-4 run for a 22-point lead.
Elena Delle Donne scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half for Washington (14-11). The Mystics were just 28-of-73 shooting, including 4 of 26 from 3-point range.
Jones scores season-high 23, Sun beat Mystics 94-68
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices