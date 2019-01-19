Ionescu, No. 5 Oregon women hold off No. 19 Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and No. 5 Oregon fought off a late 3-point barrage and outlasted No. 19 Arizona State 77-71 on Friday night.

Maite Cazorla added 16 points and Ruthy Hebard had 14 for the Ducks (16-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their ninth game in a row. Oregon made its last six free throws to put the game away.

Kianna Ibis had 22 points to lead the Sun Devils (12-5, 3-3), who scored 15 of their final 17 points from beyond the arc. Jamie Ruden added 12 points off the bench.

Oregon led 65-55 with 6:05 left before ASU used three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run to close to 67-66. Cazorla’s step-back jumper and Ionescu’s two free throws made it 73-68 before Courtney Ekmark’s 3 ended the Sun Devils’ scoring.

NO. 14 MARQUETTE 96, SETON HALL 60

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points to lead Marquette past Seton Hall.

Amani Wilborn added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-0 Big East). Erika Davenport had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle King had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Marquette scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 56-31 at halftime.

Victoria Cardaci led Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points, making 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc.

NO. 24 DEPAUL 73, ST. JOHN’S 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points, and DePaul used an early fourth-quarter burst to hold off St. John’s.

Stonewall, who sank four 3-pointers, scored 16 points in the first half for the Blue Demons (13-5, 4-2 Big East).

Campbell and Millender both scored 12 for the Blue Demons, while Dahlman added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alisha Kebbe sank three 3-pointers and topped St. John’s with 13 points.