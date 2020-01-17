Ionescu leads No. 6 Oregon to 87-55 win over No. 3 Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 37 points to become Oregon’s all-time leading scorer, and the sixth-ranked Ducks handed No. 3 Stanford its first conference loss with an 87-55 victory Thursday night.

Ionescu went into the game needing 24 points to match Oregon career leader Alison Lang, who had 2,252 between 1980-84. When the record was announced on the video scoreboard, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation.

Her previous career high was 36 points, set against Stanford on March 4, 2018. She also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for her ninth double-double of the season for the Ducks (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12). Satou Sabally added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Kiana Williams had 15 points for Stanford (15-2, 4-1), which trailed by as many as 30 points. Lexie Hull added 10.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 78, MISSOURI 45

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina over Missouri.

Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 each for the Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference), who played their first game since taking over the top spot in the AP Top 25.

South Carolina exploited its size advantage, grabbing 37 offensive rebounds and holding a 62-31 edge in total rebounds.

Aijha Blackwell scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (4-14, 1-4). Missouri shot just 27.3%.

NO. 4 CONNECTICUT 59, CENTRAL FLORIDA 52

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally, leading Connecticut past UCF.

It was only the second single-digit win for the Huskies (15-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) since joining the AAC for the 2013-14 season. UConn is 126-0 in conference games, including tournaments, since leaving the Big East.

Dangerfield finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Olivia Nelson-Odala had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Kay Kay Wright, who paced UCF with 18 points, led a second-half rally that got the Golden Knights (9-6, 1-2) back in the game.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 81, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

BOSTON (AP) — Dana Evans hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, leading Louisville over Boston College for its ninth straight victory.

Yacine Diop, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook each added 12 points for the Cardinals (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jones added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Makayla Dickens led the Eagles (9-8, 2-4) with 20 points, and Emma Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds. BC lost its second straight after winning two in a row.

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68, NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE 51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State past Florida State.

Freshman guard Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11 of her 18 points before halftime for the Wolfpack (16-1, 5-1 ACC). Kayla Jones and Aislinn Konig each scored 10 points.

Kiah Gillespie scored 22 for Florida State (15-3, 4-3), which lost for the third time in five games. Nausia Woolfolk added 12 points.

NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 16 points and Jessika Carter had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, leading Mississippi State past LSU.

Mississippi State (16-2, 4-0 SEC) had its 20-point lead in the second half dwindle to three points in the fourth quarter, but MSU held on to beat the Tigers (13-4, 3-2).

Ayanna Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points for LSU on 10-for-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds. The Tigers also got a double-double from Faustine Aifuwa, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Khayla Pointer had 14 points.

Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored 10 points and Danberry added five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

NO. 11 KENTUCKY 76, NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and Kentucky beat short-handed Texas A&M.

Sabrina Haines added 15 points and Blair Green scored 13 points for Kentucky (15-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), which used an 11-0 fourth-quarter run for the first 20-point lead of the game.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each scored 18 points for shorthanded Texas A&M (14-3, 3-2).

NORTHWESTERN 71, NO. 15 INDIANA 69, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 15 points, including the three-point play that forced overtime and the two free throws that put Northwestern ahead in the extra session.

Northwestern outscored Indiana 17-5 in the final 7:13 of regulation, including the last five points, and had the last six points in overtime.

Abi Scheid led Northwestern (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten Conference) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Abbie Wolf added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Lindsey Pulliam finished with 12 points.

Mackenzie Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points for Indiana (14-4, 4-2). Grace Berger added 16 points and Ali Patberg 12 with seven assists. The Hoosiers had 21 turnovers.

NO. 16 GONZAGA 67, SANTA CLARA 52

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for her second career double-double and Gonzaga coasted to its 15th straight victory.

The victory marked the best start in school history for the Bulldogs (17-1, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Last season, they suffered a second loss in their 18th game.

LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Melody Kempton had 11 points off the bench.

Tamia Braggs scored 10 points for the Broncos (8-9, 2-4), who were outrebounded 43-26.

NO. 20 MARYLAND 87, NEBRASKA 69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 23 points and Maryland controlled the first and last quarters in beating Nebraska.

Ashley Owusu added 16 points, Stephanie Jones 14 and Diamond Miller 13 for the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference).

Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown each scored 19 for the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3).

NO. 22 IOWA 76, MINNESOTA 75

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Iowa hit five of its 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from a 13-point deficit with eight minutes left.

Kathleen Doyle had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Alexis Sevillian scored 11 points, for Iowa (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). The Hawkeyes have won five in a row and nine of 10.

Freshman Sara Scalia had her first career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (11-6, 1-5), who have lost five straight. Gadiva Hubbard also scored 18 points and Jasmine Brunson added 16.

NO. 24 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 50

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points and Tennessee beat Florida for its third straight victory and sixth win in seven games.

Davis scored 14 points in 16 first-half minutes as Tennessee led 40-24.

Rae Burrell added 11 points for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had five blocked shots to give the freshman 46 on the season. The Lady Vols scored 27 points off of turnovers, 40 in the paint and 32 off the bench.

Brylee Bartram and Lavender Briggs scored 11 points apiece for Florida (11-7, 2-3).

NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 80, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 36

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added eight rebounds to lead South Dakota.

Monica Arens added 18 points and Hannah Sjerven scored in 14 points for South Dakota (16-2, 5-0 Summit League).

Ryan Cobbins led North Dakota State (3-13, 0-4) with 15 points and was the only Bison player to make more than one field goal.