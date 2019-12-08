Hillmon leads No. 24 Michigan over Oakland 79-64

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points and No. 24 Michigan defeated Oakland 79-64 on Sunday.

Hillmon was 9-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (8-1), who won their fourth straight game. Amy Dilk, Kayla Robbins and Priscilla Smeenge had 10 points each.

Oakland got within nine to start the fourth quarter but Smeenge had five points in a 10-0 run that left Michigan up by 19 with seven minutes left.

A 10-0 run in the second quarter led to a 12-point halftime lead with Hillmon leading the way with 11 points. The Golden Grizzlies (4-4) got within four on Alona Blackwell’s 3-pointer in the third quarter but Michigan closed the period with a 8-0 run with six points from Hillmon.

Michigan outscored Oakland 58-28 in the paint and had 29 points off 21 Oakland turnovers.

The two teams have met the last four seasons with Michigan winning all the games.



