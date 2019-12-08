Hebard, No. 3 Oregon women rediscover shooting touch in rout

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and No. 3 Oregon rediscovered its touch from the field in a 95-56 rout of South Dakota State on Sunday.

After shooting under 50% in their previous two games at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Ducks (7-1) shot 64% from the field, including 58% on 3-pointers, to overwhelm the Jackrabbits (6-4).

Sabrina Ionescu was within range of the 20th triple-double of her career before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Satou Sabally made all four of her field goal attempts in adding 16 points.

Freshman Holly Winterburn had a season-high 17 points with five 3-pointers, and Erin Boley had 12 points on four 3-pointers, all in the first half, as the Ducks made 14 of 24 from long range. The Ducks had five players in double figures for the first time this season.

Tylee Irwin led South Dakota State with 10 points.

Oregon never trailed and used a 9-0 spurt to take a 13-3 lead barely four minutes into the game. The lead was 23-9 after the first quarter as the Ducks shot 67% (8 for 12) from the field while limiting the Jackrabbits to 31% shooting in the opening 10 minutes and forcing six turnovers with full-court pressure.

The Ducks upped their lead to 45-24 at halftime by hitting five 3-pointers in the second quarter, three of them by Boley.

Hebard scored 10 of Oregon’s 28 points in the third quarter as the advantage grew to 73-38. Ionescu had by then recorded her 109th double-double, with 10 points and 10 assists entering the final quarter.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits have still never beaten a team ranked higher than 12th and don’t figure to play another top 10 team during the regular season.

Oregon: The Ducks are 4-0 in home games and the closest margin of victory was 36 points.

SABRINA’S STATS

Ionescu broke the Oregon records for double-figure scoring games (109) and 3-point field goals (285).

UP NEXT

South Dakota State hosts Chattanooga on Wednesday, the first of three consecutive home games.

Oregon takes a week off from games for final exams before playing at Long Beach State on Saturday.