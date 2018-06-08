Hayes, McCoughtry lead Dream past Aces 87-83

LAS VEGAS (AP) Tiffany Hayes scored 24 points, Angel McCoughtry had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-83 on Friday.

Atlanta went on an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to extend its lead to 54-37, and McCoughtry put the Dream ahead 87-75 with 2:10 remaining in the fourth. Jaime Nared capped the scoring at the free-throw line with 1.6 seconds left.

Renee Montgomery scored 11 points for Atlanta (4-3), which handed Connecticut its first loss of the season Tuesday. Hayes and McCoughtry combined to make 14 of 15 free throws.

Article continues below ...

Rookie A’ja Wilson, averaging 21.0 points, had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Las Vegas (1-6). She was 6 of 18 from the floor. Kayla McBride had 13 points and six rebounds.