Gustafson’s 34 points, 13 boards lead No. 17 Iowa women

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for her nation-leading 15th double-double of the season and No. 22 Iowa beat No. 23 Minnesota 81-63 on Monday night.

It was Gustafson’s 70th career double-double. She was 16 of 22 from the field and also had three blocks.

Tania Davis added 21 points with seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten). Hannah Stewart added 10 points and nine rebounds and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points, seven assists and a career-high four steals.

Iowa used a 24-9 third quarter to pull away as Minnesota was held to 23 second-half points.

Kenisha Bell scored 22 points for Minnesota (12-4, 1-4), which has lost four straight under first-year coach Lindsay Whalen. Taiye Bello notched her seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the Gophers’ second loss in 12 games this season at Williams Arena.