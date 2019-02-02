Goodman shines as No. 9 Oregon State women beat Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman had already seen her playing time with Oregon State increase due to injury.

When she learned Friday that she would get an emergency start due to a teammate’s illness, she changed her mindset from her regular role of coming off the bench.

“I don’t really get that time to mentally prepare myself. I have to be prepared right from the tip. But my teammates embraced me and helped me out,” Goodman said.

Goodman had career highs with 25 points and six 3-pointers in her first-ever start as No. 9 Oregon State beat Colorado 89-65 on Friday night.

Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and Mikayla Pivec added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (18-3, 8-1 Pac-12).

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said his team continues to rise despite adversity.

“No matter what happens, we’re going to overcome whatever it is,” he added.

Alexis Robinson had 24 points with four 3-pointers and Mya Hollingshed added 16 points and six rebounds for the Buffaloes (10-10, 0-9), who lost their ninth straight.

“I’m really disappointed with our defensive effort in the first half,” Colorado coach J.R. Payne said.

Oregon State shot 62 percent from the floor and 10 for 14 on 3-pointers, compared with 38 percent shooting and 11 of 30 from long range for Colorado.

The Beavers out-rebounded the Buffaloes 39-28.

Two 3-pointers by Goodman and a jumper by Slocum got Oregon State off to an 8-0 start. The first quarter ended with the Beavers up 24-18.

A 15-2 surge, capped by Slocum’s 3-pointer, gave Oregon State a 44-27 lead with 5:10 before halftime.

The Beavers led 51-33 at the break.

Colorado opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to trim the margin to 51-42. But the Beavers went on a 10-0 surge to close the quarter, capped by Slocum’s coast-to-coast drive with a behind-the-back dribble and layup, to go ahead 70-48.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Point guard Kennedy Leonard, the team’s top scorer at 14.1 points per game, missed her sixth straight contest with a foot injury. … Robinson has scored more than 20 points in three of her last four games.

With Leonard out, Robinson has been told to be aggressive, Payne said. “We need her to do that to be successful,” she added. Leonard will miss the Oregon game, as she remains in Colorado, but Payne was hopeful she could return next week.

Oregon State: Forward Maddie Washington missed the game with an illness, and Goodman started in her place. … The Beavers came into the game leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 42.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHT BLOCKS

Rueck said the highlight of the night was center Joanna Grymek’s two blocks on the same possession, and that the Gill Coliseum crowd went “crazy” in response. “That’s the loudest it’s been in a long time,” he added. Grymek finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Colorado: At No. 4 Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Hosts No. 14 Utah on Sunday.