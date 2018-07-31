Dream seek ninth straight win in matchup with Mystics

The Atlanta Dream will put their league-leading eight-game win streak on the line Tuesday when they host the enigmatic Washington Mystics at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

The Mystics have seen about enough of Atlanta during the past three weeks as two of the victories in the Dream’s streak were over the Mystics — 109-89 on July 11 in Washington and 80-77 on July 15 in Atlanta.

Washington limped to the All-Star break on the heels of a 94-68 loss on July 24 at Connecticut. Elena Delle Donne scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half for the Mystics (14-11), who were just 28-of-73 shooting and converted only four of their 26 shots from 3-point range.

The defeat was the third in four games for Washington, who begin the final stretch of the season in seventh place in the WNBA, a half-game ahead of Connecticut with nine regular-season contests to play.

Rookie forward Ariel Atkins has become a solid scoring option for the Mystics, scoring a career-high 25 points in Washington’s win over Chicago on July 13. She averages 11.3 points per game, third best on the squad even though she is still getting used to the grind of professional basketball.

“I think the physicality, and the season is a lot more condensed right now,” Atkins said when asked about how she has had to adapt. “My teammates allow me to be that. I do not have to be anything that I am not on this team and I really appreciate that. I am just able to be Ariel and it fits.”

While the Mystics look like a lock for the postseason, how far they will go once there is another story. Eight of Washington’s wins this season are against the three weakest teams in the WNBA: Chicago (9-17), New York (7-18), and Indiana (3-23).

The month of July has been very good to the Dream, who are 16-9 and in second place in the league standings. Atlanta has played 10 games since July 1 and has won nine of them, including a franchise-record eight in a row before the All-Star break.

The Dream’s most recent victory was July 24 in Los Angeles, where Angel McCoughtry poured in 19 points to lead Atlanta to a 81-71 win.

The Dream’s seven road wins are the most by the franchise since the 2012 season when it won eight games.

Under new coach Nicki Collen, Atlanta has come together after a brutal stretch early in the season in which it played six games in 11 days, with five of those on the road.

“We have a deep bench. People who can step up at any moment,” McCoughtry said. “We’ve all jelled and adapted to each other’s games.

“In my time in Atlanta, I haven’t had anything quite like this. I don’t have a big load this year. I can go out there and enjoy myself. I just want a ring. I know that’s a big deal for everybody; we all want that. But it definitely would be special for me to get one before my career is out.”

The Dream own a 23-19 all-time lead over Washington and have won 13 of the 31 games the two teams have played in Atlanta.