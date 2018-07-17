Dream in search of fifth straight win against Sun

Just over a week ago, the Atlanta Dream sent veteran guard Layshia Clarendon to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Alex Bentley.

On Tuesday night, both players play against their former teams when the Dream visit the Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in a game that could have playoff implications down the line.

The Dream have won four straight and sit in a sixth-place tie in the WNBA standings at 12-9. The Sun (12-10) have won two in a row and are in a tie for seventh and eighth — the final two playoff spots.

After the trade, Dream coach Nikki Collen said, “Having had the opportunity to coach Alex Bentley in Connecticut for two seasons, I know she can be a dynamic scorer, but more importantly, she can create opportunities for her teammates because of her speed and skill with the basketball.

“I also consider Alex one of the premier on-ball defenders in the WNBA, which will only strengthen our team defense. I am very excited to welcome Alex back to Atlanta where her WNBA career started.”

Clarendon is one of the great assist-makers in the history of the league.

Both players have been coming off the bench for their new teams. Bentley is averaging 4.7 points and 17.0 minutes per game for the Dream. Clarendon is at 4.3 points and 2.7 assists in 15.3 minutes per game for the Sun.

The Dream have each of the two games between the teams this year, both in Atlanta.

Atlanta won three games last week, with Jessica Breland being named the WNBA player of the week Monday after averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.67 blocked shots while hitting 20 of her 37 shots from the floor.

The Sun dominated the Minnesota Lynx in every area to post an 83-64 win and leave themselves tied with the Lynx for seventh and eighth place — the final two playoff spots — in the standings. The victory came after a home win over Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

Morgan Tuck came off the bench to score 15 points in a game the Sun led by as many as 31 points. They outrebounded the home team 41-27, with 13 offensive boards and 17 second-chance points. They also hit 12 3-pointers to Minnesota’s four.

Chiney Ogwumike, who missed last season because of a torn Achilles, leads the Sun in scoring (15.0) and is second in rebounding (7.5).

During her absence from the court in the 2017 season, Ogwumike began what has become a continuing career in broadcasting with ESPN. She is juggling both jobs.

“It’s hard, I’m not going to lie,” she told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “Our days off are few and far between. When I finally do get a day off, I’m usually called into work. I have to leave at 5 in the morning (to go to ESPN) and I work til mid-afternoon.

“But regardless, it’s cool, because I’m excited about what I’m doing, the fact I get to talk about the NBA and also bring light to the WNBA. It brings a little awareness.”