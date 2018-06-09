Diggins-Smith has career-high 35 points, Wings win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 10 of her career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Wings overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Fever 89-83 on Friday night.

Diggins-Smith scored six points in the final 45 seconds, made 14 of 16 free throws, grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds and had six assists. Liz Cambage added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Allisha Gray had 15 points for the Wings (4-3).

Rookie Victoria Vivians hit a pair of free throws – the first foul shots of her career – to give the Fever (0-7) an 81-79 lead with 48.4 seconds to play. Diggins-Smith was fouled as she answered with a runner in the lane and missed the free throw, but Glory Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and her putback gave Dallas a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining. After Vivians missed a layup on the other end, Diggins-Smith and Cambage combined to make 6 of 6 free throws to seal it.

Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell, the second overall pick this year, tied her season high with 26 points. The Fever, who shot 6 of 21 in the fourth quarter, have lost seven in a row to start a season for the first time in franchise history.

MERCURY 96, SKY 79

PHOENIX (AP) – Brittney Griner scored 24 points and Diana Taurasi had 18 points and seven assists to help Phoenix beat Chicago.

DeWanna Bonner added 13 points, Sancho Lyttle had 12, and Briann January 11 for Phoenix. The Mercury (6-4) have won four in a row following a three-game skid.

Gabby Williams, the fourth overall pick this year, had a season-high 26 points for Chicago (3-4).

DREAM 87, ACES 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tiffany Hayes scored 24 points, Angel McCoughtry had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Atlanta beat Las Vegas.

Renee Montgomery added 11 points for Atlanta (4-3). Rookie A’ja Wilson had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Las Vegas (1-6).