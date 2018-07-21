Delle Donne has 30 points, 10 rebounds to lead Mystics
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) Elena Delle Donne had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 95-78 on Saturday.
The All-Star captain had 15 points in the first quarter, hitting all six of her shots – including three 3-pointers. Tina Toliver added with 19 points and eight assists.
Washington (14-10) led by eight at the half, and Delle Donne and Toliver combined for 20 points of the team’s 32 points in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 75-53.
Tina Charles scored 22 points, and Sugar Rodgers added 16 for New York (7-17).