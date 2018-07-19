Dallas’ Cambage comes off record performance to face Washington

The buzz around the WNBA is not only the announcement of the All-Star Game selections Wednesday. The historic 53 points scored by Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage against the visiting New York Liberty on Tuesday is also the talk of the league.

Cambage’s scoring output broke the league record of 51 set by Riquna Williams in 2013 while with the Wings’ franchise when it was in Tulsa.

Cambage made 17 of 22 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line, with 10 rebounds, five blocks, and no turnovers in 37 minutes.

“I have been blessed to be on the floor and witness the top two scoring performances we have had in the league,” said Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith during Wednesday’s media conference call. “One was with Riquna Williams, when she scored 51 down in San Antonio, and seeing how she did that.

“And now yesterday’s 53 with Liz. It was such a steady performance for her, and she is so dominant each game, so the domination didn’t surprise me.”

Dallas and the Washington Mystics both have 13-9 records entering their Thursday matchup at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Wings have won six of their last seven games, including four straight at home. Washington has lost three of its last four games, with two of those losses occurring on the road.

When asked about matching up with Dallas and Cambage, Washington all-star guard Elena Delle Donne said, “Well, first of all, I hope she got out all her makes in that last game, hoping she doesn’t drop 53 again. We are going to have practice and obviously send double teams and show her different looks all game long.

“Defensively, we hope to put her in a lot of sets and get her moving, but she is quite the force and we know we can’t just have one game plan going up against her. We will be making a lot of adjustments.”

Delle Donne and Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker will serve as captains for the All-Star Game on July 28 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Delle Donne will be joined by teammate Kristi Toliver in the game.

Cambage and Diggins-Smith will represent Dallas in the All-Star Game. Cambage said she proved a point with her record-setting scoring performance against New York.

“I have had big numbers in China and big numbers in Australia over the summer,” Cambage said. “I have seen people on Twitter and Instagram saying that I would never have games like that in America and now, you know, I guess I did. It is funny. People talk so much, but I just let my game speak for itself.”