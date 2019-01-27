Charles has season-high 25 in win for No. 11 Maryland women

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored a season-high 25 points with 11 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland rolled past Indiana 76-56 on Sunday.

Stephanie Jones scored 20 points for the second straight game and Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and five assists for the Terrapins (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten), who won their third straight.

Tied at 20 after the first quarter, Maryland took command in the second period, outscoring the Hoosiers 20-5, with Jones hitting all four of her attempts and scoring 10 points, nine coming in a 14-0 run to end the second half. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:15 remaining in the game after a 7-0 surge.

The Terps scored 23 points off 20 Indiana turnovers, shooting 44 percent, but well over 50 percent in the second and fourth quarters when they scored 44 of their total.

Jaelynn Penn scored 15 points and Bendu Yeaney had 10 for Indiana (16-5, 5-4).