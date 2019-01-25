Carter hits winner for No. 24 A&M women, 69-67 over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, including the game-winning jumper with 4.6 seconds left, and No. 24 Texas A&M defeated Auburn 69-67 on Thursday after letting an 11-point lead evaporate in the final four minutes.

Janiah McKay tied the game with a layup with 17 seconds left, Carter dribbled down the clock, drove into the lane and floated an 8-footer over a defender for the winner.

The Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), opened the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run to open a 59-48 lead midway through. A layup by N’dea Jones made it 11-points again with 3:56 to go. A&M didn’t make a field goal until Carter’s winner and only made 4 of 8 free throws, allowing the Tigers to get back in it.

A 3-pointer by Daisa Alexander and three free throws, the last by Crystal Primm at 1:41, tied the game at 65. Carter made 1 of 2 from the line at 55.1 seconds, then Wells made 1 of 2 at 22.2 after Auburn had a turnover.

Kayla Wells had 19 points for the Aggies and Jones had 11 points and 15 rebounds. A&M had turnovers that were turned into 26 points.

McKay led Auburn (15-4, 3-3) with 17 points.