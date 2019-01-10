Carleton leads No. 20 Iowa State women in 92-54 rout of TCU

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead No. 20 Iowa State to a 92-54 victory over TCU on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

The Cyclones (13-2, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) improved to 11-0 at home while TCU (11-3, 1-2) has lost two straight following an eight-game win streak.

Ashley Joens added five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State. Kristin Scott had 12 points, and Meredith Burkhall and Alexa Middleton chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Kianna Ray scored 10 points for TCU, which shot 32 percent from the field and missed 18 3-pointers and 12 free throws.

The Cyclones opened the second quarter on a 15-1 run, capped by Joens’ 3-pointer, to build a 38-20 halftime advantage. Carleton and Joens combined for 11-of-13 shooting that included six 3-pointers for 33 points in the second half. Carleton drove the floor and scored on a reverse layup midway through the third quarter that gave the Cyclones a 20-point lead.

Iowa State hosts No. 11 Texas on Friday.

TCU hosts No. 4 Baylor on Saturday.