Cambage breaks WNBA 2-game scoring mark with 88 points

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Elizabeth Cambage had 35 points and 17 rebounds, breaking the WNBA’s two-game scoring record, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 90-81 on Thursday night.

Coming off a historic 53-point performance Tuesday, Cambage broke Minnesota star Maya Moore’s record two-game total of 80 points set in 2014. Cambage also became the first player with back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games since Moore in 2014.

Kayla Thornton added 15 points, and Glory Johnson had 13 for Dallas (14-9).

LaToya Sanders made 10 of 13 field goals and scored a career-high 25 points for Washington (13-10). Elena Delle Donne was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

DREAM 82, LIBERTY 68

ATLANTA (AP) – Renee Montgomery made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping Atlanta beat New York for its sixth straight victory.

Montgomery was 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The club mark was six 3-pointers in a game, done twice by Betty Lenox. Montgomery broke the record with 4:14 left in the third quarter and did not attempt another shot.

Tiffany Hayes added 20 points for Atlanta (14-9). Tina Charles scored 11 points for New York (7-16) to take sole possession of second place on the franchise’s scoring list with 2,981.

ACES 85, MERCURY 82

PHOENIX (AP) – Kayla McBride scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Las Vegas beat Phoenix.

McBride made a steal and fast-break layup to give the Aces an 83-79 lead. Wilson added a scoop shot in the lane to make it 85-82 with 21.8 seconds left. The Aces (11-13) pressured the Mercury into a timeout with 13.2 seconds remaining before Diana Taurasi missed a 3-pointer. Phoenix got the ball back but turned it over in the lane.

Taurasi scored a season-high 33 points for Phoenix (15-9), which began a four-game homestand. Brittney Griner had 19 points and 10 rebounds to become the Mercury’s leader in career double-doubles with 34. Griner also blocked one shot to tie Tammy Sutton-Brown for sixth on the WNBA list with 555. Margo Dydek (1998-08) holds the record at 877.