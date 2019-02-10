Brown helps No. 1 Baylor rout TCU 89-71

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored a season-high 32 points on 11-of-12 shooting and No. 1 Baylor stretched its Big 12 winning streak to 34 in a row with an 89-71 victory over TCU on Saturday.

Lauren Cox had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lady Bears (21-1, 11-0), who shot 64.8 percent from the field while outscoring TCU 58-26 in the paint.

Amy Okonkwo had 28 points and Jayde Woods 10 for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 7-5), who had their five-game Big 12 winning streak snapped. Okonkwo had 18 points before halftime.

No. 5 UCONN 109, TEMPLE 74

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier tied a season-high with 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Saturday, leading No. 5 UConn to a 109-74 rout of Temple.

Collier, who had 30 points in a win over the Owls last month, recorded her 12th double-double of the season and 36th of her career. She hit 12 of her 16 shots, dished out six assists and blocked three shots.

Crystal Dangerfield added 22 points and nine assists for UConn (21-2, 10-0 American), which tuned up for Monday’s meeting with No. 12 South Carolina by shooting 63 percent and breaking the 100-point barrier for a second straight game.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points for the Huskies, who had 31 assists on 39 baskets.

Mia Davis had 20 points and nine rebounds for Temple (8-15, 4-6 American), which lost for the first time in five games.

No. 13 GONZAGA 93, PORTLAND 62

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zykera Rice had 14 points and Laura Stockton scored 13 to help Gonzaga beat Portland and extend its win streak to six games.

Jill Townsend added 12 points while Katie Campbell and Louise Forsyth each scored 11 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (22-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference) shot a season-high 60.3 percent from the field, including 20 of 29 (71.4 percent) in the second half.

Julie Spencer hit a jumper to give the Pilots (10-13, 2-10) a 10-4 lead but they missed their next nine shots and scored just one point over the next nine minutes, 40 seconds as Gonzaga used a 19-1 run to make it 23-11 early in the second quarter. Maddie Muhlheim hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Portland’s deficit to nine points with 3:13 left in the first half but Rice answered with a jumper to spark a 10-2 run that made it 40-23 at the break and GU led by at least 14 the rest of the way.

Haylee Andrews led Portland with 17 points and Muhlheim scored 13.

Jessie Loera had a career-high 10 of Gonzaga’s 25 assists on 35 baskets. Ten different Bulldogs scored two points or more and nine had at least one assist.

No. 22 IOWA STATE 77, WEST VIRGINIA 61

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kristin Scott scored 15 points in the third quarter, another 10 in the fourth and finished with 29 and Iowa State pulled away from West Virginia for its fourth-straight win.

Bridget Carleton had 12 of her 23 points in the first half when the Cyclones (18-5, 8-3 Big 12 Conference) took a 33-26 lead. Iowa State scored 20 points in the first quarter but struggled in the second, making just 3 of 13 shots but keeping the lead by making 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Madisen Smith had a career-high 24 points with five 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (16-6, 7-4), who had their four-game win streak snapped.