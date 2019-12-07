Coach Bud on Bucks’ blowout win over Clippers (ASL interpreter)
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- Eric Bledsoe
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Head coach Mike Budenholzer's thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks' blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers with an ASL sign language interpreter side-by-side.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879