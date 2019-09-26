Inside the clubhouse with the playoff-bound Brewers
Go inside the clubhouse after the Milwaukee Brewers clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hear from Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Bob Uecker.
