Bucks’ Wes Matthews loves Wisconsin, is a Vikings fan
Video Details
- Big East
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Packers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Wesley Matthews
-
He grew up in Wisconsin, played for Marquette and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks over the summer, but Wes Matthews is a big Minnesota Vikings fan.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618