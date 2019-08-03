WATCH: Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain beats Javier Baez’s throw for infield single
- Chicago Cubs
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Javier Báez
- Lorenzo Cain
- Milwaukee Brewers
- NL
- NL Central
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez made an impressive throw to try and make the play at first base, but he wasn't fast enough to catch Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
