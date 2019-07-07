WATCH: Brewers’ Jesus Aguilar homers twice vs. Pirates
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Jesús Aguilar
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar finished off the first half with a bang, hitting a pair of home runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
