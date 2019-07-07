Pirates erupt for 4 runs in the 1st inning of 12-2 beat down of Milwaukee
Video Details
- Colin Moran
- Corey Dickerson
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Kevin Newman
- Kevin Newman
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
Colin Moran, Corey Dickerson and Kevin Newman help the Pirates drive in 4 runs as Pittsburgh blows out Milwaukee 12-2.
