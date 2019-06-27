Brewers Final Pitch: Chase Anderson steps up against Mariners
Video Details
- Chase Anderson
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Orlando Arcia
-
Orlando Arcia’s three-run blast gets the headlines, but Jerry Augustine gives Chase Anderson a lot of credit in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 win.
