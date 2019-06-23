WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw, Arcia blast homers in series finale vs. Reds
Video Details
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Orlando Arcia
- Travis Shaw
-
Travis Shaw and Orlando Arcia each delivered home runs in the Brewers' win over the Reds.
