WATCH: Brewers star Yelich hits 17th, 18th home runs
- Christian Yelich
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is up to 18 home runs this season after hitting two more in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
