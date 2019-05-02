Brewers Final Pitch: Peralta struggles with fastball command
On today's Brewers Final Pitch, Jerry Augustine and Craig Coshun have more on Freddy Peralta's struggles against the Rockies, and preview the Milwaukee Brewers' series with the Mets.
