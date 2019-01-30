Cameron Johnson drops 22 points in No. 9 North Carolina’s win over Georgia Tech
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- North Carolina Tar Heels
-
Cameron Johnson drops 22 points in No. 9 North Carolina's win over Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels improve to 16-4 overall.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618