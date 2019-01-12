Bucks Fastbreak: With Giannis out, Bucks fall to Wizards
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
-
With no Giannis in the lineup, the Wizards hit 18 3-pointers to hand the Bucks just their 12th loss of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618