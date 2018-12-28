WATCH: Wild’s Parise scores team-leading 16th goal of season
Video Details
Zach Parise scored his 16th goal of the season to tie the game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618