George Hill and Jason Smith on joining the Bucks
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- George Hill
- Jason Smith
- Jason Smith
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
-
George Hill and Jason Smith on what they hope to bring to the Bucks: "Most importantly, be a vocal leader and try to win"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618